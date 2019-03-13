PHOTO FOCUS: Fishburn Park 1-1 Grangetown Boys Club / North Riding Football League Premier Division
Fishburn Park drew 1-1 against Grangetown Boys Club in the North Riding Football League Premier Division
Pictures by Brian Murfield.
Fishburn's skipper gets to grips with a Grangetown man
Brian Murfield
jpimedia
The sides show their frustration
Brian Murfield
jpimedia
The sides battle for the ball
Brian Murfield
jpimedia
Both sets of players remonstrate with the referee
Brian Murfield
jpimedia
View more