Patton fires Whitby Town to home win against Gainsborough

Callum Patton's first-half thunderbolt handed Whitby Town a 1-0 home win against Gainsborough Trinity.

Trinity's Joe Maguire made an astounding goalline clearance to deny Greg Rutherford from opening the scoring for the Blues on 11 minutes.

After a bright start by the Blues, Trinity came back into the game but failed to find the net.

On the stroke of half-time, Trinity's Jon Stewart handled a backpass and Callum Patton blasted home from the indirect free-kick laid off by Rutherford.

.In the 63rd minute, a brilliant reflex save from Adam McHugh kept Whitby ahead, then 13 minutes from time brave defending from Toby Lees and Keiran Weledji saw them both block point blank to keep the Blues in front.

Stewart was sent off for a second bookable offence in injury-time as Whitby held on for the win, their first home league success since October 20.