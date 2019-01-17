Paterson fires five in Sleights' quarter-final success

Sleights booked a semi-final trip to Heslerton in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy with a 7-1 win over Filey Town Reserves.

Hosts Sleights made one change from the side that defeated Snainton Reserves 7-0, with Charlie Paterson replacing Billy Graham up front.

Paterson grabbed the opportunity as he smashed in five goals and Joe Hugill is now up to 10 for the season after bagging a brace.

The result was a useful boost for Sam Leadley and Ed Turner’s men going into Saturday’s Beckett League Division One clash with champions and leaders Lealholm.

Sleights’ man of the match went to midfielder Theo Clarke, who was again in fine form.

Lealholm are also through to the semi-finals after beating Kirkdale United 6-1.

Jaime Nicholson hit a hat-trick for the victors, whose other goals came from man of the match Mark McCarthy, Callum Ripley and 16-year-old Dan Bainbridge.

West Pier Reserves consolidated their grip on second spot in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League with a 3-2 win against third-placed Goldsborough United.

Ben Watson handed United the lead, but goals from Brad Marshall and Chris Mattinson put Pier ahead.

United’s man of the match Tommy Jobling levelled matters up heading into the break, but Zac Hansen’s superb solo goal sealed the win for Pier.

Fishburn Park Reserves claimed three points as they beat Eastfield Athletic 4-0.

Park took the lead when Jack Kipling’s strike came back off the bar and fell to Stephen Davies, who scored the only goal of the first half.

The hosts doubled their lead when Kipling fired in from long range, before he found the net again for 3-0.

The scoring was wrapped up through Ryan Sullivan’s strike.

Kipling was the man of the match for Andrew Kelly’s Fishburn side.

Yarm & Eaglescliffe just about saw off Fishburn Park in the North Riding County Cup.

Ian Danby and Jack Dalton put Yarm into an early 2-0 lead, only for the Whitby side to level before half-time, through Sam Richardson and Callum Halley.

The hosts restored their lead when Anthony Chisman fired in, only for Dan Brown to pull Park level once again.

Marshall Thorogood won it for Yarm late on, though there was still time for Fishburn to find the crossbar deep into stoppage time.

Tees Valley Tigers were held 2-2 by a young Whitby Fishermens side.

James Armstrong put the depleted Fishermen 1-0 up before they were pegged back.

A header from Brogan Russell then made it 2-1, but Tigers equalised straight away.

Fishermen missed a penalty after the break, with the Tigers missing two, one hitting the bar and the other saved by gloveman Paul Cull.

Sixteen-year-old Joseph Hutchinson was man of the match on his full debut.