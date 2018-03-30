Park reclaim second spot after hard-fought win

Fishburn Park returned to second spot after defeating Yarm and Eaglescliffe in a closely-fought North Riding Football League Premier Division clash.

Fishburn boss Andy Park was pleased with his side’s victory, which he felt was deserved.

Nathan Storr notched the winner in their 1-0 win.

Park trail leaders Boro Rangers by four points having played two games more.

Redcar Town were leapfrogged by the Whitby side, as they were thwarted by Park’s local rivals Staithes Athletic, who forced a 0-0 draw.

Redcar struck the crossbar, amid heavy conditions through Jordan McDonald late in the game.

A bizarre game saw Sleights frustrated by a curious refereeing call as they were held at struggling Norton in Division Two of the Beckett League.

James Fawcett thought his first-half header had put the visitors ahead, only for the man in the middle to rule it out for Fawcett putting his head in a dangerous position.

The Ryedale side then held out.

To their credit Sleights agreed to reduce their fixture congestion by going straight back out after drawing 0-0 and played Norton for a second time, forfeiting home advantage.

Their reward was a 4-0 victory thanks to goals from the recalled Joe Hugill, James Fawcett’s penalty, substitute Billy Graham’s strike and top scorer Jack Henshaw netted after a lung-busting run from Chris Warrior.

Ed Turner and Sam Leadley’s men are now five points behind leaders Snainton Reserves, with three games in hand.

Kirkdale United entertained Lealholm in Division One on Saturday.

On a very heavy pitch Lealholm ran out eventual winners with their two final goals coming late in the game.

Though Kirkdale were under pressure from the kick-off, the hosts very nearly snatched the lead on 15 minutes when Tony Dodds was fouled in the penalty area. The spot-kick taken by

Ryan Moss was superbly saved by Lealholm keeper Tobi Fergus, in the melee afterwards Rob Galtrey’s acrobatic effort went wide.

With five minutes remaining in the first half a cross from the left by Loui Fergus found Lealholm striker Jaime Nicholson free, his header appeared to be going out for a goal-kick but bounced invitingly to Brad Lewis, who made no mistake from 12 yards out to put his side ahead.

As Kirkdale legs began to tire in the muddy conditions, Lealholm’s level of fitness began to tell.

A well-worked move saw them extend their lead on 70 minutes scored by Sam Russell, two minutes later Russell scored his second. Man of the match was Nicholson.

A Brad Lewis hat-trick steered Lealholm to a 4-1 win at Rosedale on Wednesday evening.

Kyle Clacherty also notched a goal, with Lewis named as the man of the match.

Goldsborough United worked hard for a 2-1 home victory against Commercial in Division Two of the Scarborough and District Saturday League.

Ben Watson outpaced the Commercial defence and tucked away the opener for United and then 10 minutes before half-time he flicked home his second goal,

Watson missed the ideal chance to complete a hat-trick when he missed from the penalty spot.

Commercial made no mistake from the spot when Harry Cooper was fouled, Chris Millson putting away the away side’s penalty to set up a nervy final 15 minutes for the hosts, who defended their lead well, with keeper Luke Hansell, their man of the match, keeping them at bay.

Itis Itis Rovers moved to the final four of the League Trophy as their game was conceded by hosts Fishburn Park Reserves after the game was called off due to an unfit pitch.