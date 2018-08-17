NRFL: Fishburn fire out of the blocks with wins over rivals Staithes and champs Rangers

Fishburn Park have opened their North Riding Football League account with two wins after a 2-1 derby success over Staithes Athletic followed on from Saturday’s win against Boro Rangers.

On Wednesday night, hosts Park netted through Sam Richardson and Nathan Storr, while Liam Johnson scored a late consolation goal for visitors Staithes.

Staithes will aim to bounce back when they travel to Stokesley SC tonight, 7.30pm kick-off.

On Saturday, Fishburn Park came from behind to condemn defending champions Boro Rangers to another opening day defeat.

Rangers lost their first two games last season before embarking on a long winning run that helped them to the championship.

They looked in good form when Phil Horsman fired them ahead inside five minutes.

However, their Whitby visitors levelled midway through the first half when James Organ-Simpson netted.

Park’s second goal in eight minutes saw them turn the match on its head as Luke Storr made it 2-1 and that’s how it stayed.

Fishburn are back in action on Saturday August 25 when they host Bedale.