North Ferriby United wound-up at court hearing

Evo-Stik Premier Division side North Ferriby United have been wound-up at a court hearing.

United, who were managed by former Boro player Joe Lamplough, were rock-bottom of the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

Scarborough Athletic had beaten Ferriby twice in the league, by a 3-1 scoreline on each occasion, and although there has been no confirmation from the league as of yet regarding this matter, those six points could be taken off the Seasiders if Ferriby's results are rendered null and void.

A statement on their website said: "North Ferriby United was wound-up this morning. The club will not now be allowed to play any more fixtures, therefore, tomorrow’s game and the remaining fixtures will not be fulfilled. It will be placed in the hands of a liquidator.

"The club would like to thank supporters and sponsors for their support over the years."