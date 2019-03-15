Nominees for 2019 Scarborough Sports Awards revealed

The nominees for next week’s 2019 Scarborough Sports Awards have been revealed ahead of Monday night’s ceremony at the Spa’s Ocean Room.

The list of finalists for all the categories are as follows:

Primary Sports Girl Under-11

Ginny Pattison, Lola Duncan-Fewster.

Primary Sports Boy Under-11

Tom Hiley, David Hope, Jayden Barker, Joe Marshall, Thomas Eblet.

Junior Sports Girl Under-14

Georgia Wood, Scarlet Henson, Isabella Holdsworth, Sibelle Baza, Beth Hiley, Daisy Stokoe, Lucy Barker.

Junior Sports Boy Under-14:

Jacob Bland, Harry Edwards, Elliot Burnley, Tom Parkin, Jake McConall, Flynn Duncan–Fewster, Oska Stringer, Sam Spenceley.

Junior Sports Girl – Under 16:

Maddy Adams, Amelia Holdsworth, Issy Mudd, Grace Cook.

Junior Sports Boy – Under 16:

Damien Walker, Damien Quinton, Cole Rochester, Blake Drury, George Bell, James Stacey, Louis Beckett, Jake Hatton.

Junior Sports Girl Under-18:

Maddy Hill, Hattie Gillingham, Amy Corcoran.

Junior Sports Boy – Under-18:

Joseph Fishburn, Marley Ward, William Hutchinson, Finnian Hutchinson, Max Mudd, Ben Colling.

Top Primary Team Under-11:

SGA Primary Mixed Team, Barrowcliff School Girls Football, Barrowcliff School Rugby.

Top Playing Team Under-18:

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy, Desapline Martial Arts, Scarborough College Girls Hockey.

Top Female Achiever:

Zoe Aldcroft, Amy Corcoran.

Top Male Achiever:

Angus Leckonby, Phil Beniston, Matty Jones, Andy Desa, Tyler Hutchinson, Will Norman.

The Lesley Gillatt School Sport Teacher of the Year:

Gary Lawton, Jonathan Newton, Brett Cunningham.

Inclusive Sport Award:

Yammi Lighvani, Scarborough Hockey Club, Angus Leckonby.

Top Playing Team – Senior:

Whitby Ladies Hockey Team, Filey Cricket Club, Scarborough Hockey Club, Sleights FC, Scarborough RUFC 1st XV, Scarborough Swimming Club Triathlon Team, Flixton Cricket Club.

Top Community Sports Club:

Bowls ‘n’ Buggies, Scarborough Hockey Club, East Coast Tigers Cheerleading, Desapline Martial Arts, Whitby Boxing Club.

Coach of the Year:

Nikii Walker, John Ward, Bob Cross, Janet & Adrian Jenkins, Liv Hall, Simon Smith, Sam Leadley, Ed Turner, James Howard, Andy Desa, Alan Banks.

Sports Volunteer of the Year:

Graham Middleditch, Wendy Cook, John Wood, Simon Dobson, Lee West, Keely Duncan – Fewster, Mike Waterfield, John Boddy

Service to Sport :

Richard Westgarth, Tony Howard, Eddie McNamee, Chris Tait.

