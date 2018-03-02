Noble is the penalty shoot-out hero as Fishburn edge out Redcar in cup clash

Keeper Kieran Noble was the star man as Fishburn Park knocked Redcar Town out of the Macmillan Bowl on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

After joint player-boss Andy Park scored the home side’s fourth spot kick, goalkeeper Noble took centre stage by saving Redcar’s next penalty to seal the 4-2 shoot-out win.

A real nine-goal thriller saw Division One Whitby Fishermens’ Society crack in two goals in eight minutes to stun Premier Division BEADS.

Goals from Karl Liley and Ashley McCarthy gave the Middlesbrough side an early advantage in the opening 15 minutes at Broadwell Road.

Matty Wyke struck a third before the break, but Karl Storr’s hat-trick got the Fishermen level at 3-3.

Wyke’s second regained BEADS the lead, before Sam Dowey and Owen Britton shocked the hosts late on.

First division Bedale also sprung an upset with a 4-1 thumping of top-tier Staithes Athletic.

Ross Hodgson struck yet another early goal for the home side inside two minutes.

Hodgson then doubled the promotion-chasers’ advantage, midway through the first half.

He completed his hat-trick 11 minutes into the second period.

Carl Flatters gave Athletic hope, just after the hour, but Callum Fletcher’s reply, seconds later, put the stamp on a terrific performance and 4-1 win.

Sleights gave their promotion hopes a shot in the arm with a revenge victory over second-placed Slingsby in Division Two of the Beckett League.

Sitting third, the villagers romped to a 4-1 win, thanks to skipper Charlie Smith’s brace - he now has five in two games - plus additional strikes from Theo Clarke and James Fawcett.

Sam Leadley and Ed Turner’s men are now nine points behind Slingsby with six games in hand and the same behind leaders Snainton Reserves with five in hand.

Man of the match was Chris Warrior.

Sleights FC: Wassall, Warrior, Leadley, C Hurworth, Turner, Fawcett, Smith (c), R Hurworth, Wilson, Clarke, Cork-Dove. Subs: Jackson, Hugill. Match Sponsor was Co-operative Whitby

Sleights FC play Lealholm in the semi-final of the Junior Cup this weekend. Players meet Saturday at Caedmon 12.30pm. Any problems contact Ed or Sam ASAP.

Lealholm played their sixth Beckett League Premier Division league game on Saturday and they beat fifth-placed Sinnington.

In the opening 10 minutes Lealholm hit the woodwork twice and the Sinners missed two easy chances.

The Sinners did however take a 16th-minute lead when Dave Wilkinson scored a fine goal.

Josh Hodgson, who had an excellent first half, scored the all-important equaliser after 33 minutes.

Lealholm, who move up into sixth position now, had a much better second half.

Will Stewart-Cross, an 18-year-old prospect, scored his first goal for the club in the 52nd minute to put Lealholm ahead for the first time.

This lead was doubled in the 76th minute when Sam Russell scored with a 20-yard right-foot shot to end an excellent game.

Man of the match was Stewart-Cross, playing as centre-forward for the first time.

The Fishburn Park v Itis Itis Rovers League Trophy quarter-final was abandoned due to an unplayable pitch with the visitors 6-1 up before the ref called it off.

Scalby boosted their Division Two promotion hopes with a 3-1 win at Goldsborough United.

Ben Watson opened the scoring for United on the half-hour mark and Scalby were thankful for a diving header from Ash Townley to get them back on level terms just before half-time.

Craig Rackham put Scalby ahead in the first attacking move of the second half, backheeling into the net from less than a yard out.

Tom Hicks wrapped up the win 20 minutes from time with a 15-yard shot which flew across the home keeper and into the net.

The star man for United was Tommy Jobling.

Fylingdales worked hard for a 3-1 win at Ayton in Division One of the Scarborough & District Sunday League.

Ryan Cook opened the scoring, glancing the ball into the net from a Dan Smith pass.

Ayton battled back and swiftly levelled through a Dave Phillips tap-in from a Jazz Garvie cross, and only a fine stop from keeper Neil Purves stopped the hosts, who shaded the first 45 minutes, going in front before half-time.

The second half was an evenly-contested affair, with chances at a premium.

Dales doubled their lead through a Si Forde free-kick.

The visitors’ third goal came from player-boss Jamie Wassall, collecting a free-kick over the top from Cook before slotting the ball home, but most of the Ayton team had stopped as the referee blew his whistle after the set-piece was taken, allowing Wassall to score into an empty net to add to Dales’ tally.

A Jimmy Landers header helped keep a late goalbound effort from Ayton out, with keeper Purves the man of the match for the victors.