No Black Cats offer for Mondal insists Blues manager Hardy

Whitby Town are yet to receive an official approach from Sunderland for forward Junior Mondal insists Blues boss Chris Hardy.

Rumours of an impending bid surfaced earlier in the week, with the Sunderland Echo reporting interest from the League One giants for the former Middlesbrough man Mondal.

And while boss Hardy admitted there were scouts watching Mondal at the Turnbull Ground when Town beat Stalybridge 2-1, the forward impressing with two goals and an all-action performance.

Hardy said: “We’ve not had any communication or an official approach for Junior as of yet.

“We know he was watched by scouts on Tuesday night and he’d have impressed anyone as he was superb and bagged a couple of goals.”

Hardy admits that should any big club come knocking for his players, he’d be hesitant to stand in the way of seeing them progress up the levels.

“We wouldn’t want to stand in the way of any of our players moving up the leagues and progressing their careers.

“We’ll have to wait and see what transpires, but we’re yet to hear anything from Sunderland or any other club about Junior.

“I’ve had conversations with his agent this week and he didn’t mention anything about it all either, so it’s all just rumours and hear-say at the moment.

“It’s good for the club though and for Junior himself that there’s links to such a big club like Sunderland.”

Hardy believes Mondal has what it takes to move on to the next level, whether that be with Sunderland as rumours suggest, or elsewhere.

He added: “Since he moved inside into the number nine position, he has really improved.

“Junior has good qualities and can still improve a lot too going forward.

“If he continues to improve and work hard, then I have no doubts there’ll be plenty of interest in him from a host of big clubs.”

The Sunderland Echo reported earlier this week that Sunderland and Scunthorpe United are tracking Mondal, who came through the youth academy at Boro having joined the club at the age of 11.

He was released in the summer of 2017 without making a senior start for Boro before being snapped up by Blues boss Hardy, who has been impressed with his impact.