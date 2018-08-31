Nearney delighted to be back in Town

New boy Josh Nearney can’t wait to get going at Whitby Town, after signing from Whitley Bay earlier in the week.

The right-back, who is equally adept at centre-half, joined the club for an undisclosed fee from the Northern League Division One side.

And now the deal is finally done after lengthy negotiations, Nearney is looking forward to taking his second bow with the club.

“I’m really excited about the move,” Nearney told the Whitby Gazette.

“I’m delighted that its all done. I was at Whitley Bay last year, but wanted to play at a higher standard.

“I was on loan at Whitby two-and-a-half years ago and really enjoyed my time at the club so when the opportunity arose when Chris Hardy rang, it was a definite yes.”

The defender, formerly of Hartlepool United, had a loan spell at the Turnbull Ground in 2015 and says that familiar faces have helped him settle in.

“I know a few of the lads, especially Lee Bullock and David McTiernan from when I was on loan,” Nearney added.

“I really enjoyed it here last time. It’s a very family run club and everyone is lovely.

“It’s a good standard too, so I was more than happy to come back on a permanent basis and not just a loan this time.”