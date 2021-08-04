Nathan Dyer signs for Whitby Town
Former York City and Grantham Town right-sided player Nathan Dyer has joined Whitby Town after impressing on trial throughout pre-season.
The club and the player came to an agreement to sign the player to add to the additions of Soni Fergus and Priestley Griffiths earlier in the week.
He made ten appearances for Grantham in the short 2020/21 season and scored one goal, with one of his appearances coming against the Seasiders who defeated the Gingerbreads 2-0 in October last year.