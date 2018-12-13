Mondal departs for Forest Green Rovers

Whitby Town striker Junior Mondal has agreed to sign for League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

The explosive striker, 22, has had an impressive season for the Blues, netting eight goals in 23 appearances so far, leading the club’s scoring charts.

That form has seen him alert a number of Football League clubs, but it was Forest Green who acted quickest, signing him for an undisclosed fee.

While the deal will not go through until January 1, Mondal will not be available for selection, meaning the 1-0 defeat against Nantwich Town was his last appearance in a Blues shirt.

Speaking about his move, Mondal said: “I’m delighted to be going back into the Football League. It’s what I’ve worked for since leaving Middlesbrough.

“I’ve learned a lot in my time at Whitby Town, and they’ve been great in helping me move from under-23s football into the men’s game.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the club for their support over my year here, everyone has been excellent with me.

“I’d like to thank Chris (Hardy) and Lee (Bullock) too for teaching me everything that they have. I really appreciate the input and experience they’ve given me.”

Blues boss Chris Hardy added: “I’m delighted that Junior has got what he’s been working so hard towards.

“It’s always been his focus to get back into the professional game, and I knew that Whitby would give him the perfect platform to do so, and in turn we would benefit from having a player of his quality.”