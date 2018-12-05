Mead’s delight at supporters award

England and Arsenal hot-shot Beth Mead has had more than one reason to celebrate this week.

The Arsenal and England forward picked up the Football Supporters Federation Women’s Player of the Year Award on Monday night.

That honour followed on from the news that England had been selected to be the host nation for the European Championships in 2021.

Hinderwell’s Mead told the Whitby Gazette: “The Football Supporters Award is an extra special one to win as it is the fans recognising my season, so I’m over the moon.”

On the news that England will host the Euros in 2021, Arsenal hot-shot Mead added: “It’s amazing that England are going to host the Euros in 2021.

“It’s going to do wonders for the game in England and hopefully inspire the next generation of female footballers out there.

“There’s definitely some exciting times ahead for women’s football.”

Mead and her Arsenal team suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Women’s Superb League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

The defeat brought Arsenal’s nine-game winning streak in the Women’s Super League came to an end.

Mead went close to netting in the 2-0 defeat, first with a stunning effort from 30 yards, before stinging Ellie Roebuck’s gloves with a left-footed effort from a tight angle.

The defeat opens up the Women’s Super League title race, with the Gunners staying top, three points ahead of City.

Mead added: “We’re disappointed with Sunday’s result, I thought we deserved more from the game.

“But so far we’ve had an amazing start to the season, we’ve been playing really well as a team and picking up some amazing results.”