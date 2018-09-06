Mead's debut double delight

Hinderwell hotshot Beth Mead bagged two goals on her full England Ladies debut - and now she’s hungry for more.

Mead netted England’s first from the penalty spot in Kazakhstan on Tuesday evening, before bagging their fifth in the 6-0 win.

The Arsenal Ladies striker told the Whitby Gazette: “I was over the moon to get off the mark.

“The first was a penalty and I was nervous, but managed to calmly slot past the keeper.

“For my second goal the keeper came rushing out, I ran on to the through-ball and slotted it past her again.

“Nothing too exciting but goals are goals right?”

Mead was told by newly-installed England boss Phil Neville that she’d be starting earlier in the week.

“I technically found out the day before the game, but Phil confidentially told me before then I would be,” she added.

“He told us to go out there enjoy the experience and play some good football and that’s what we did and I certainly enjoyed it.”

Mead is now gunning for a spot in Neville’s squad for the World Cup in France next year.

She added: “I’m working hard everyday for club and country and I’ll be pushing all the way.

“To play for England at a World Cup is what dreams are made of.”