Mead nominated for top award

Hinderwell’s Beth Mead has been shortlisted for the Vauxhall England Women’s Young Player of the Year Award after a stunning 2018.

The Arsenal and England forward has been shortlisted alongside Lauren Hemp, Esme Morgan, Ella Toone and Keira Walsh.

The winner will be announced at the 20th annual FA Women’s Football Awards on Friday June 1.

You can vote for Mead by visiting the FA’s website via www.thefa.com and scrolling through to the news section of the site.

The ceremony will celebrate the very best of the women’s game including grassroots, domestic and international football.

Mead has represented England from Under-15s through to the senior team.

The Arsenal forward has flourished since moving out to the wing, earning her first full cap against Wales under new boss Phil Neville in April 2018­.

Mead will be hoping to retain her place in the full England squad after her two appearances from the bench in the recent games against Wales and Bosnia.

Phil Neville’s side travel to Moscow to face Russia on Friday 8 June, before a trip to Wales on Friday 31 August and then Kazakhstan on Tuesday 4 September.

The attacking player, who has excelled in her first season since joining the Gunners from Sunderland, was also recently named in the PFA Women’s Super League Team of the Year, sponsored by Panini.

This recognition tops a stunning year for Mead, who lifted her first silverware with Arsenal after helping the Gunners to a 1-0 win against Man City in the Continental Cup final, before a defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.