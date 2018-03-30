Mead lands Lionesses call-up

Hinderwell’s Beth Mead has expressed her delight after receiving a call-up to the full England Womens squad.

The Arsenal Ladies striker has been called up to the Lionesses set-up for their World Cup qualifiers against Wales and Bosnia Herzegovina.

Mead was phoned by recently-appointed England boss Phil Neville to inform her that she’d been included in his second squad after she missed out on selection for the She Believes Cup in the USA.

Neville’s side will host the Welsh at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium on Friday April 6 before travelling to face Bosnia-Herzegovina four days later.

Mead told the Whitby Gazette: “I’m so happy with my call-up, I’m over the moon, it’s a dream come true.

“I didn’t expect it, I’ve worked hard and have been trying to improve my performances and do my best to catch Phil Neville’s eye.

“He (Phil Neville) actually rang me himself and said how pleased he was with me and I was in his squad.

“I’m keen to make sure the hard work continues and I’ll do my best like always to impress.”

England have won all of their three games in Group One but are currently in second place in the table, a point behind Wales who have played a game more.

The call-up completes a fantastic period for the Hinderwell hot-shot, who lifted her first piece of silverware recently after helping Arsenal win the Continental Cup after a 1-0 win in the final against Man City.