Mead helps Lionesses to win and a draw

Hinderwell’s Beth Mead played a starring role as England beat Brazil and drew with Australia this week.

Mead came off the bench on the hour-mark in England’s 1-0 win against Brazil at Notts County’s Meadow Lane ground on Saturday, replacing Barcelona’s Toni Duggan.

Fran Kirby netted the only goal of that game in the first minute and Phil Neville’s Lionesses hung on for the victory.

England then took on Australia at Fulham’s Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

Mead was handed a starting berth by boss Neville, playing on the right wing behind Ballon D’Or nominee Kirby again on target.

Scores ended up all level, with Claire Polkinghorne on banging in the equaliser for the Aussies.

Mead Tweeted: “Frustrating night for us lastnight, but we are always learning and moving forward.

“Thank you to everyone who came to support you were amazing as always.”