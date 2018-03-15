Mead helps Gunners seal Continental Cup success

Hinderwell’s Beth Mead celebrated silverware success after helping Arsenal lift the Continental Cup with a 1-0 win against Man City in Wednesday night’s final.

The Gunners celebrated a record fifth FA WSL Continental Cup title with Vivianne Miedema’s first-half strike proving the difference in a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Adams Park.

A delighted Mead told the Whitby Gazette: “I am over the moon to have won this trophy - which is my first major trophy with Arsenal and hopefully lots more to come.

“The girls worked so hard and deserved everything we got as a team.”

With both sides limited to few goalscoring opportunities, the Netherlands striker’s clinical finish was enough to edge out Arsenal’s opponents to secure the first title of Joe Montemurro’s tenure in north London.

The game got off to a slow start until Dominique Janssen sparked it into life with a stunning 30-yard drive which had the beating of an outstretched Ellie Roebuck, but left the crossbar rattling.

Arsenal Ladies celebrate their victory

Former Gunner Steph Houghton was next to try her luck from outside the box with a dangerous free-kick, but Sari Van Veenendaal was able to watch her strike float harmlessly over the bar.

But Arsenal made their next chance count, Miedema latching onto Janssen’s deep cross in the box, holding off her marker and lashing a measured finish into the bottom corner.

Nikita Parris’ off-target shot was the closest City would later come to equalising in a physical first half, as Arsenal took their slender lead into the break.

After the restart Janssen left many of the Arsenal fans thinking they had doubled their lead, but her thunderous set-piece crept inches wide of the post.

Chasing an equaliser and looking to break forward, Manchester City attempted to stamp their authority on proceedings.

Their labour almost paid off when a dangerous cross into the box was met by Jill Scott, but Sari van Veenendaal was equal to the England midfielder’s header.

Veenendaal was called into action again shortly after as Jane Ross managed to find space in the box with some tidy footwork, and only a smart stop at the near post denied the Scottish striker.

Fresh legs in the form of Esme Morgan threatened to equalise late on with efforts at goal, but Arsenal held on to reclaim the Continental Cup for the first time since 2015.

The party will be short-lived for Mead and her teammates as they prepare for their FA Cup fifth-round clash with London rivals Charlton Athletic on Sunday.