Mead happy with Neville appointment

Hinderwell hotshot Beth Mead has expressed her delight at the appointment of former Manchester United and Everton player Phil Neville as the new manager of the England Womens’ side.

Neville landed the role last week but the news was met with a wave of controversy after Tweets perceived as sexist surfaced.

Arsenal striker Mead, however, is happy with the appointment and is hoping to impress Neville and win a call-up to the England squad in the near future.

“I’m very happy with appointment,” said Mead.

“He has a lot of knowledge in the game and will have a different perspective and puts everyone on a level playing field to get a chance to be picked if playing well for club.

“He apologised [for the Tweets], and I’m not one for holding grudges.

“I think he’ll be really good for the England team and women’s game.”