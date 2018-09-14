McCarthy hat-trick fires Lealholm to home win

Last season’s Beckett League Division Two champions Lealholm have carried on where they left off, winning their second game in Division One 6-2 at home against Heslerton.

The home side took a three goal lead in the opening 12 minutes thanks to a Mark McCarthy goal after five minutes, a Brad Lewis penalty after 10 minutes, and two minutes later Calum Ripley scored to give his side a perfect start.

Lewis converted a second penalty after 23 minutes. Heslerton pulled a goal back after 48 minutes thanks to a Adam Stockell penalty, a second McCarthy goal restored his side’s four-goal advantage after 65 minutes when his shot went into the bottom corner, two minutes later Heslerton’s Jack Pinder scored a great goal.

Man of the match McCarthy completed his hat-trick after 74 minutes.

Under-strength Sleights lost 6-1 to Kirkdale United.

Kirkdale started well in the rain to record their first league win of the season, finding themselves deservedly three goals up inside 15 minutes.

James Magson opened the scoring after a fine through-ball from Adam Dixon.

Minutes later Ryan Moss was able to set Rob Galtrey for a second goal. Chris Metcalfe, who dominated midfield on his league debut for Kirkdale, provided a third after strong and determined running by Moss and Galtrey.

A fourth came just before half-time with Moss initially hitting the post but pouncing on the rebound to slot home.

Kirkdale took their foot off the gas after the interval with Sleights enjoying a greater amount of possession.

However, Ryan Watson netted a fifth for the hosts, latching on to a pass from Glen Forrester.

Sleights pulled a goal back with a well struck shot scored by former manager Jim Howard who came out of retirement to slam the ball past the Kirkdale keeper.

With 10 minutes left Jono Wheeldon scampered down the right wing and delivered a low, powerful cross into the six -yard box for it to be turned in by a Sleights defender.

Man of the match went to Howard.

Fishburn Park suffered a heavy 7-2 defeat at Stockton West End in the North Riding Football League Premier Division.

Second-placed West End had two hat-trick heroes in Jack Campbell and the in-form Ben Turner and Jake Large ensured they hit seven.

Adam Warrilow and James Organ-Simpson netted for Park, both stood out in a poor display by Fishburn.

Staithes Athletic continue to consolidate after holding Guisborough Town Reserves.

Player-manager Gary Sivills led by example with Athletic’s goal while Connor Smith scored for the Priorymen.

Whitby Fishermens drew 2-2 at Redcar Athletic Reserves in Division One.

James Armstrong bagged both goals for the Fishermen, Karl Storr their star man.

Goldsborough United hammered Newlands Reserves 7-1 in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

United led 3-1 at the break, Tom Kilpatrick hitting two and Ben Watson the other.

The hosts continued to dominate after the interval, Watson grabbing his second, Dave Welham hitting a brace and an own goal wrapping up their fine win. Sam Pike was United’s star man.

Edgehill Reserves cruised to a 4-0 win at a youthful Fishburn Reserves side.

Callum Myers scored their first when he found the bottom corner, before Joshua Fergus doubled their advantage.

Ryan Link grabbed their third, before man of the match Gary Hepples smashed in the fourth, wrapping up the scoring from just outside the box.

Park player-boss Carl Oliver was their star man between the sticks, while he also sung the praises of his young side.

In Division One of the Scarborough Sunday League, Fylingdales and Valley opened the new season with a 2-2 draw.

Adam Crookes handed Tommy Gray’s Dales side the lead after an error by Valley gloveman Stefan Campbell, although the away side were left angered by what they thought was a foul on their keeper.

Valley battled back after the break, goals from Josh Westmoreland and Danny Appleby handing them a 2-1 lead.

The spoils were shared though, thanks to Sam Richardson’s 88th-minute leveller.

Gray was unable to single out any stand-out individual performances.