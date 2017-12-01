Local Football: Sleights smash seven past Scalby as they make Harbour Cup progression

Sleights progressed in the Scarborough FA Harbour Cup making it 10 wins out of 11 this season.

Ed Turner and Sam Leadley’s men have now beaten both Scalby sides after despatching of the club’s first team this weekend by a 7-0 scoreline.

Charlie Smith put them ahead on five minutes after good work from Taylor Humble.

Sadly Humble suffered an ACL injury in the build-up which may sideline him until the new year.

It was cagey until the closing stages of the first half where Smith slammed in three quick-fire strikes.

Top-scorer Jack Henshaw struck after the restart with substitute Joe Hugill and an own goal ensuring Sleights struck seven.

Man of the match was Charlie Smith. Match Sponsor - TNT Fitness.

Staithes Athletic and Thornaby Dubliners played out a rollercoaster of a six-goal thriller in the North Riding Football League Premier Division.

Charlie Raby put the Dubliners ahead, midway through the first half, only for Ryan Thompson to put Staithes on terms, nine minutes later.

Gary Mitchell restored Thornaby’s lead, just before half-time, only for an own goal to pull Athletic level, early in the second half.

Simon Bowes then turned the game on its head, with the Villagers’ third, on 70 minutes, but Thornaby battled back for a point, when Marcus Laing made it 3-3, a minute from time.

Whitby Fishermens enjoyed a comfortable passage to the Scarborough Junior Cup semi-finals, 5-0 against fellow Division One outfit Loftus Athletic.

A Neil Hart brace and strikes from Jord Purvis, Dan Brown and an own goal saw the Lythe-based side progress.

Fishburn Park won a 6-5 thriller at Morley Town after extra-time in the Yorkshire Old Boys Shield.

Three goals in the opening seven minutes, saw the Whitby side trail, with Jake Faichney’s fifth-minute strike sandwiched.

Morley made it three, midway through the first period, before Faichney quickly made it 3-2.

The Leeds outfit made it 4-2, shortly after half-time, but Alex McGovern netted on 65 minutes and Mark Waterfield’s goal, a minute from the end of the 90, forced extra-time.

Nathan Storr put Fishburn ahead for the first time in the tie, eight minutes into extra-time, with the West Yorkshiremen levelling, but McGovern made sure just before half-time in extra-time.

Itis Itis Rovers continued their march towards the top-flight with a 6-0 win against Goldsborough United in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

Callum Myers bagged a hat-trick for the victors, with their other goals coming courtesy of player-boss Mikey Barker, Ryan Matson and Neil Forsyth.

Fishburn Park Reserves sealed maximum points as they beat Old Vic 5-1.

Rob Ingham put Carl Oliver’s side 1-0 up but Old Vic rallied to equalise.

Aaron Cook made it 2-1 to Park before goals from Jack Kelly, Andrew Young and Finlay Morris sealed the win.

Dan Shackleton was Park’s man of the match.