LOCAL FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Sleights’ County Cup adventure falters at the quarter-final stage

North Riding Football League first division leaders Bedale dumped Beckett League side Sleights out of the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Ed Turner and Sam Leadley’s men battled hard as the hosts were made to wait until the 49th minute to add to Dan Baxter’s 17th minute opener.

Ross Hodgson’s strike opened the floodgates, with Baxter’s second and further goals from Jonny Morris and Joe Martin sealed a 5-0 win and progress to the semi-finals of the cup.

This last eight tie was the furthest Sleights have reached in the competition, since reforming in 2011.

Sleights FC travel to Thornton Dale Reserves this weekend in the Beckett League.

Players meet at Caedmon at 12.30pm.

Beckett League Second division Thornton-le-Dale Reserves entertained first division Lealholm in a cracker of a game.

Dale started brightly with the visitors keeper and player-manager Tobi Fergus making two excellent saves.

But Lealholm went ahead after three minutes when Jaime Nicholson scored a fine goal.

Sam Russell doubled his side’s lead after 12 minutes, but Dale stormed back towards half-time after Luke Simpson had saved a Lealholm penalty-kick taken by Russell in the 37th minute, Greg Fawcett scored for Dale and five minutes into stoppage time Robbie Preston scored a fine equaliser.

The second half was fairly even but as the game developed Dale got well on top, but failed to get the ball past Tobi Fergus so a penalty shoot-out was the order of the day.

Lealholm took first and Brad Lewis scored, Luke Hobbs equalised, Sam Russell scored, Myles Dale equalised, Aaron Leeman scored for Lealholm Greg Fawcett scored to level matters at 3-3.

Sam Wiggins scored, Chris Preston’s effort went well over the crossbar, then Tom While took Lealholm’s fifth to put his side into the semi-finals and Luke Simpson saved.

Rich Boyes scored for Dale to take the tie to sudden death with the shoot-out at 4-4.

Skipper Zac Tennant scored for Lealholm, Jamie Dennison equalised, keeper Tobi Fergus scored for Lealholm, Graham Atkinson equalised, Jamie Nicholson scored for Lealholm and Luke Dixon missed for Lealholm to win 7-6 on penalties.

Man of the match winners were Myles Dale (Thornton-le-Dale), Brad Lewis won the Lealholm award with Jamie Nicholson impressive.

Another positive from this game was £41.10 was raised towards the Luke Dixon Cancer Research head shaving fund.

In Division One of the North Riding Football League, Whitby Fishermens took the honours in another one-sided clash, when Loftus Athletic visited the Lythe Sports Ground.

Goals from Karl Storr, Sam Dowey, Jord Purvis (2), Dan Brown (2) and Phil Spencer saw them to a 7-1 victory and sixth spot, with a game in hand on their beaten opponents, but sitting two points behind.

Fishburn Park made home advantage count with a 2-1 victory over Grangetown Boys Club in the Lou Moore Trophy.

Joe Crowther put them ahead early on, but it wasn’t until Mark Waterfield’s winner, five minutes from time, that Park ensured progress, after Mark Ward had levelled.

Yarm and Eaglescliffe shared eight goals with Staithes Athletic, coming out on top 5-3.

Jack Dalton scored twice, with Andy Miller and Craig Norman’s strikes joined by an own goal in Yarm’s favour.

Staithes struck through Jake Thompson’s twin goals and James Armstrong’s finish.

Ayton and Goldsborough United shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

Sean Pinder’s side led through Joe Bradshaw’s towering header, but Goldsborough were soon level as skipper Ben Watson found the back of the net.

Ian Laing fired Ayton ahead again just before half-time to give his side the lead at the break, but visitors United weren’t to be denied a point and they claimed a share of the spoils via Lee Brennan’s strike after a defensive error from Tom Clarke.

Cayton sealed maximum points with a 5-1 win at home to Fishburn Park Reserves.

Finlay Morris scoredfor Fishburn, while their star man was keeper Carl Oliver.

Fylingdales registered a comfortable 4-0 win against Ayton in Division One of the Scarborough & District Sunday League.

Si Forde’s header from a Dave Welham cross opened the scoring for Dales, before Welham lobbed the Ayton keeper from 25 yards to double their lead.

Their third goal also came from Welham, who slotted neatly past the keeper after a clever assist from Forde.

Welham had the perfect chance to wrap up his hat-trick from the spot after a handball in the area, but he spurned the chance.

Fylingdales wrapped up their scoring with a good passing move from the back right through to attack, a neat pass from Chris Shrimpton finding Forde, who took it past the keeper before squaring to Adam Crooks, who neatly found the corner of the empty net.

Boss Jamie Wassall singled out Shrimpton and Jack Pearce as his side’s star men.