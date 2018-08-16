Liverpool legend Carragher set for Spa event

Jamie Carragher is heading for Scarborough Spa
Jamie Carragher is heading for Scarborough Spa

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher is set to meet fans at Scarborough Spa this November.

Carragher, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports will recall some of his career highs and lows on Thursday November 8 and give fans a unique behind the scenes insight into some of his most memorable moments in a red shirt.

A spokesman for organisers, the renowned Liverpool FC event specialists 5times said: “Carra will be in Scarborough to discuss his Anfield career and current events at Liverpool and in the football world, all told in his hilarious yet disarmingly honest style.

“There’s a good chance there’ll be a few stories thrown in you wouldn’t hear elsewhere and with yet another transfer window looming by then there might even be a bit of transfer gossip to share with fans.

“As well as the live show there will be a meet and greet session where fans can shake his hand, get him to sign something and pose for a photo with him.

“It’s sure to be a great night.”

Tickets for An Evening with Jamie Carragher are now on sale via http://www.5times.co.uk/scarborough priced at £25 and £50 for VIP with a meet and greet with Carragher himself.

Contact the Spa on 01723 821888 for more information on the event.