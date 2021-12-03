Liam Cooke celebrates scoring for Whitby Town in their 3-0 defeat of derby rivals Scarborough Athletic. Photo by Brian Murfield

The former Middlesbrough man was signed by Chris Hardy at the start of the 2019/20 season, before heading out on dual-registration deal with Thornaby.

He returned to the club last summer, opting to fight for his place in the side and making an impression when Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam took up joint-managerial duties.

Cooke's most memorable moment in a Blues shirt was the opening goal in this season's 3-0 win over Scarborough Athletic at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground.

Recently, however, he has found opportunities difficult to come by and has opted to switch to the Pitching In Northern Premier League Division One East side.