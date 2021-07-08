Lee Bullock relishing chance for Whitby Town to be underdogs against York City

Joint-boss Lee Bullock is excited about Whitby Town’s chance to be the underdogs as National League North outfit York City visit on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

“We’ve warmed up well with our two games where we’ve enjoyed a lot of possession but we’ll expect the opposite on this occasion. York will be expecting to dominate us and they’ll be expecting to beat us.

“We’ll have to change our game on Saturday but I still expect to us to compete with headers and tackles, and then on the other side of it I think we can create some major problems for them at the other end.”

Having defeated City 2-0 in pre-season last year, Bullock is fully aware that Whitby are capable of causing an upset.

One key difference this time around will be a rocking Turnbull Ground after last year’s clash was behind closed doors.

“We got a good result against them last year, but that was without the pressure of their watching supporters in the ground.

“We’re playing what is arguably the best supported club in non-league so we’re lucky to have a decent relationship with them in that they’re willing to bring a team over.

“We’re expecting a decent number of fans so we just hope that everyone enjoys their day and they get a decent game of football to watch.”

The next week will also see Whitby at Hebburn Town on Tuesday night, a tie that will provide a different type of test.

Bullock revealed the importance of facing different kinds of opposition ahead of the league campaign.

“I expect Hebburn to provide an equally tough game.

“I don’t really know a lot about them, but they’re very much a heavily invested in team which is typical of a few teams who come through the Northern League these days.

“They’ve had some good success so it will be a really tough game. It’s a new place for us to go but I feel that it will be a realistic game in terms of the quality of opposition we’ll face in the league next season.”