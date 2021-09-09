Lee Bullock delighted by cup win at Warrington Rylands

Whitby Town top scorer Jacob Hazel

The Seasiders defeated Warrington Rylands 4-0 in the First Qualifying Round last Saturday, avenging their loss to the same opposition the previous season.

And, reflecting on that victory, joint-manager Lee Bullock has praised the performance of his and Nathan Haslam’s squad to win in such a comfortable manner.

“It was billed as a bit of revenge for last year,” he told The Whitby Gazette. “We showed what we were about, and that was a proper Whitby performance. We made the league difference tell, so that was very pleasing.

“In the first half I felt that both teams had a look at what they both had to offer. We had a couple of half-chances and they had one scruffy shot which Shane (Bland) saved.

“At half-time we told the lads that our opponents didn’t look very fit at the back so we wanted to run them ragged and Josh (MacDonald), Jacob (Hazel) and Marcus (Giles) did that. They couldn’t live with them.

“At 2-0 there was always the danger of things becoming uncomfortable if they’d have nicked a goal, especially as they were good with the football. It would have become a difficult game.

“We should have got a third before we did but we eventually ran out comfortable winners and we could even have had a couple more goals on top of what we got. It was a really good, strong attacking performance.”

Town face a Prescot Cables side who currently sit second-bottom in the NPL Division One West, but Bullock admitted: “We can take nothing for granted because we’ve been part of an upset in the past and we’ve also knocked higher-ranked teams out.