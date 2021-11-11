Lee Bullock delighted by Blues' 1-0 defeat of FC United

Brad Fewster slots the winner past Dan Lavercombe

The Blues’ management team named an unchanged side following the 3-2 victory at leaders Matlock Town on Saturday, with Soni Fergus getting a first competitive Turnbull Ground start for his hometown club.

From the outset, the Seasiders sought to put themselves on the front foot, Brad Fewster seeing a deflected shot tipped onto the crossbar by Dan Lavercombe, before opening the scoring moments later.

Nathan Dyer and Soni Fergus won crucial tackles to allow Whitby to turn defence into attack, with Priestley Griffiths splitting the centre-halves with a pinpoint pass for Blues striker Fewster, who finished coolly one-on-one to break the deadlock.

Brad Fewster celebrates his winner v FC United Photos by Brian Murfield

And Bullock was delighted with what he saw from his side in the build-up to the opener.

“It was great play initially,” he told the Whitby Gazette.

“Soni Fergus put in a great tackle on the edge of the box, Nath Dyer has beaten two men before it’s gone into Priestley Griffiths and ran through another couple of men and played a great through ball, so them three have been better than their opposition counterparts there.

“Griffiths has slipped through Brad [Fewster] and he does what he does, slotting it away lovely. No fuss, no mess and that’s what we need from Brad.

The Blues players celebrate the win at the final whistle

“We need him working hard with good energy on the pitch, and when he does that, the goals normally follow.”

While the Seasiders ran out winners on the evening, it could have been a more comfortable affair.

Good play from Whitby saw Jacob Hazel play Marcus Giles through, but the young forward could only fire wide of the mark just inside the penalty area.

The Blues had the ball in the net again too, Dan Rowe flicking on a corner to Fewster who headed home at the back post, only to be greeted by the linesman’s flag when heading off to celebrate.

For all their possession, the visitors created little, though Whitby’s profligacy at the other end could have come back to haunt them when Aaron Morris’ awkward low shot across goal had to be pushed wide by Shane Bland.

“If we’d have got a second, it would have been have been deserved and would have made the last 15 minutes a lot more comfortable,” Bullock added.

“At the back end you’re hanging on for a 1-0 win and they’re throwing people forward.