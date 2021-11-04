Kipling and Peel fire Whitby Fishermen to victory

Whitby Fishermen in action

Rhys Kipling and Lewis Peel scored two goals apiece, with Adam Warrilow, Jake Faichney and Jos Storr also on target.

Fishermen head to Redcar in the return fixture on Saturday.

Lealholm claimed a 2-1 home victory against Boro Rangers Reserves.

The hosts opened the scoring on 11 minutes through an own goal but Boro levelled three minutes later.

Sam Pike secured the win with a goal just after the hour mark, with Alfie Best their man of the match.

Lealholm are in NRCFA Challenge Cup second round action at home to Guisborough Reserves on Saturday.

Fishburn Park lost out 4-1 at Kader in the first round of the North Riding FA Senior Cup.

Park make the trip to Stokesley Sports Club in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Staithes Athletic lost 5-2 at home to Grangetown Boys Club in the Premier Division.

Goals from Thomas Riseborough and Harry Calvert had helped Staithes fight back twice to leave it at 2-2 at the break but Club pulled clear after the break with three goals.

Staithes play host to BEADS on Saturday.

Goldsborough United lost 4-3 on penalties at Whitby Fishermen Society Reserves in the Scarborough FA Junior Cup after the game ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw.