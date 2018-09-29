JUNIOR CUP / Player-boss McGough the hero in Pier Reserves' 13-goal thriller

Player-manager Johnny McGough was the hero as he grabbed a late winner to guide his side to a thrilling 7-6 win against Kirkbymoorside Reserves in the Junior Cup.

McGough bagged a brace, including a late winner, as his Pier Reserves side won a ding-dong battle with Beckett League outfit Kirkbymoorside Reserves having trailed 3-1.

Rob Whitehead also hit a hat-trick for Pier, with Mikey Anderson grabbing the other two, while McGough capped a superb all-round performance with two assists.

The player-boss singled out Gavin McGough and Dave Wedge as his side's star men.

Edgehill Reserves beat Sinnington 5-1 to move into the next round.

Callum Myers smacked in a hat-trick for Edgehill, whose other goals came from Steve Whittaker and man of the match Benny Davis.

Cayton Athletic will join them in the next round after a 5-1 win at Eastfield Athletic.

Eastfield went ahead after 15 minutes, but Ryan Somers scored at the second attempt to equalise, before Josh Venner scored from a Harry Cooper cross to make it 2-1 at the break.

Michael Hernandez found the back of the net to make it 3-1 in the second half and sub Luke Priestley came off the bench to score their last two goals and seal a comfortable win.

Man of the match was winger Harry Cooper.

Fishburn Park Reserves lost 4-2 against Sinnington.

Park's goals came from Fin Morris and their man of the match Jason Jeffrey.

Scalby Reserves fell to a 14-4 defeat at Kirkdale United.

The travelling Otters' goals came courtesy of player-boss Josh Bowmaker, veteran Sam Medd, Sam Foy and Kyle O'Toole.

Max McNiven was the star man for Scalby's second string, whose keeper Liam Fletcher had to play with an ankle injury for most of the second half.

There was no referee available for the FC Rosette v Seamer Reserves cup clash.

