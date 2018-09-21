Joe’s joy at netting first goal back home

After over 20 years away, Sleights won their first game back in the village, a 4-1 win over Kirbymoorside at Lowdale Lane in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy first round

Joe Hugill scored the first goal on the club’s return to the village and went on to grab a brace in the victory.

“It was an unbelievable feeling,” said Hugill, who has played for the club since joining in the summer of 2016.

“I get a real buzz scoring for Sleights in regular games anyway, so to score the team’s first goal back at Lowdale Lane in front of 30 or 40 of the locals was really special, hopefully the first of many,”

Charlie Smith and Charlie Patterson grabbed the other two goals in village club’s win.

Hugill added: “The win was the most important thing, it didn’t matter who got the goals.

“The whole team dug deep and came out on top.

“Hopefully we can make Lowdale a fortress this season and show the village what Sleights FC is all about.”

Sleights lost their opening game of the season, but advanced to play Slingsby in the second round with Saturday’s win, against a side which won the first division title in the 2016/17 season.

It’s an exciting time for the club as a whole, adding a junior setup to their club this summer as well as the excitement of a new season in the Beckett League.

Goalscorer Hugill added: “It’s been almost two years since we first talked about getting back down playing in Sleights, so for that to finally happen on Saturday was a great feeling for the lads.”

MATCH REPORTS HERE / https://www.whitbygazette.co.uk/sport/football/sleights-fc-return-to-village-with-a-win-1-9358113