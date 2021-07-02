"It's Coming Home" - Three Lions band heading to Malton's MeadowFest
Following England’s triumphant 2-0 win over Germany in EURO 2020, the band behind the seminal hit ‘Three Lions’ will be appearing in Malton at this year’s MeadowFest later this month.
Lead singer of Lightning Seeds, Ian Broudie, said: “Since we first released it back in 1996, Three Lions has been a treasured anthem for football fans across the nation.
"It felt extremely special hearing everyone singing it after the final whistle against Germany in Wembley on Tuesday.”
“A full Wembley crowd singing Three Lions has made us even more excited to get back out there and play gigs to a crowd again.
"Meadowfest will be one of our first shows back and we can’t wait to perform there.”
MeadowFest takes place on Saturday July 31.
There are limited tickets left, which can be purchased here: https://www.visitmalton.com/meadowfest