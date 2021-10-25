Family of Whitby’s England footballer Beth Mead speak of pride after 'incredible' Wembley hat-trick
The family of Whitby’s England footballer Beth Mead have spoken of their pride after she notched up an historic first for the national side.
Mead, 26, became the first woman to score a hat-trick for her country at Wembley Stadium after a second half blitz stunned Northern Ireland on Saturday.
The 26-year-old struck three times in 14 minutes of The Lionesses’ World Cup qualifier to break the visitors’ brave resistance.
Mead, whose family live in Hinderwell, said after the game it was a special feeling to come away with a treble and that the hat-trick was one of the proudest moments for her and her family.
And her dad Richard told the Gazette: “As parents, it’s always a proud moment for us when she pulls on the England jersey but to score a hat-trick at the home of English football, it’s just incredible.
“Beth has worked really hard in pre-season after the disappointment of missing out on the Olympics and was determined to get back into the England squad.
“She’s in the history books now as the first woman to score a hat-trick for England at Wembley, not bad for a girl from the sticks who had a dream.”
Mead, who plays for Arsenal Ladies, was in sparkling form going into the game, having been named Women’s Super League player of the month for September.
Mead and the England squad fly out to Latvia today (Monday) for the next game in their World Cup qualifying group.
England have already landed thumping wins over Luxembourg, 10-0, and North Macedonia, 8-0.