Hopson is best ball-player in the league - boss Hardy

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy has sung the praises of skipper Dale Hopson.

Hardy hailed his captain as "the best ball player in the league," after he made his return from injury by scoring from the spot in Saturday's defeat at Grantham Town.

"Dale is a magnificent player," added Hardy.

"What makes him even more impressive is that he has very little physical presence in a league which is very physically-demanding.

"There won't be a better ball-player than Dale in the league, he has a great eye for a pass and is great in possession of the ball.

"We're very lucky to have Dale back at the Football Club and it was great to see him come through two games in three days so well over the weekend on his return from injury."

