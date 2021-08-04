Hometown boy Soni Fergus signs for Whitby Town

Soni Fergus has signed for his hometown club Whitby Town.

Fergus, who has spent the pre-season schedule on trial at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground, moves to the club from Pickering Town where he impressed during the 2019/20 and the cut-short 2020/21 season.

The right-back spent time in the Newcastle United academy before spells at Garforth Town and Guisborough. He was later snapped up by Harrogate Town U23s before joining the Pikes in 2019.

The Whitby youngster has been a regular in the Pickering side in his two seasons at Mill Lane, making 26 appearances and starting in 22 of those matches.

“I’m delighted to have signed for my home town club,” said Fergus.

“It’s a step up from where I’ve been playing so I can’t wait to get going.

“During my time on trial with the club I’ve got to know a few of the lads and they’ve helped me to settle in and even the ones I didn’t know have been welcoming.

“Being a local lad I know a few of the people who come and watch Whitby games and I’ll hope to bring family and friends down as well.

“The club have done really well over the last few seasons and have been looking at the play-offs and we want to be pushing on at the top end again.”

On the move, joint-manager Lee Bullock said: “We’ll need to be patient with him but it’s great than we’ve been able to bring a local lad into the club.