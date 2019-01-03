Homer’s top pledge for Blues goals in 2019

Whitby Town’s coffers will receive a big boost every time they find the back of the net in 2019.

The club’s president Ivor Homer has pledged £100 to the club every time the Blues score a goal at home this year.

That amount was doubled for Tuesday’s 2-0 derby win over Scarborough Athletic, netting the club £400.

Town chairman Eddie McNamee said: “A huge thank you to our president Ivor Homer, who has the Hart Inn at Sandsend, who would like everyone to know that he is fully committed to helping us take the club forward.

“To kickstart 2019, he is very kindly and generously sponsoring £100 for every goal scored at the Turnbull Ground for the full year.

“All the money raised from this sponsorship deal will go into the 1926 Players Fund at his request to help the manager with extra funds.”