Holders Traf sink Sessay to earn spot in North Riding semis

NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup holders Trafalgar battled back from going a goal down to earn a 4-1 home win against Sessay and book their spot in the semi-finals.

Traf now join Sunday League Division One rivals in the final four of the competition, but boss Col Jenkinson fears no one in the competition.

He said: "I don't care who we get as when we battle like that we can beat anyone.

"Every one of the lads battled well today in very trying pitch conditions up at the Mount.

"Two players stood out though, central midfielder Sam Garnett and centre-back Niall Gibb.

"We have only played four game since mid-November due to the poor weather so it would be nice to get a few more games under our belts now playing like we did today."

The visitors took the lead early on against the run of play, but Curtis Rose levelled for Traf, Liam Salt sliding in across the goalline to make sure but the ball had already gone in.

Sean Exley broke through the Sessay defence and slotted home to put Traf in front and the third, a header from the impressive Garnett, wrapped up the win for Traf.

Salt did get his goal to complete the scoring as Traf marched into the semi-finals.

Fylingdales eased to a 7-1 home win against Roscoes Bar in their Senior Cup clash.

Si Forde, Jake Faichney and Adam Crookes all scored a brace apiece, with a clever lobbed shot from Chris Shrimpton completing the scoring for the hosts.

Lee Sutton scored an 85th-minute consolation for Roscoes.

Forde was named as man of the match for the home side for his two goals and tireless workrate up front.

Castle Tavern and Newlands Reserves shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in Division Two.

The hosts Tavern played with the strong wind behind them in the first half and dominated proceedings, so it was no surprise when player-boss Dan Thomas scored from a corner to put them in front on 15 minutes.

On the half-hour mark Thomas bagged his second of the game, this time firing home after a fine pass across the box from Ben Lilley.

After the interval Newlands were in control with the wind at their backs, and they struck twice to earn a share of the spoils.

A 30-yard screamer from Lee McLaughline and a close-range finish from Josh Williams brought Newlands on level terms.

Joint-boss of Newlands Lee Dolan said: "Conner Bell and Nick David were outstanding for us, with credit to 16-year-old stand-in keeper Dan Virr."

Thomas said: "I think a draw was a fair result as we were on top first half and they were in the second.

"Our man of the match was goalkeeper George Elliott who made some superb saves, especially in the second half.

"Ste Waterson also had an excellent game, he was playing just in front of the defence which is not where he usually plays."