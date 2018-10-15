Hodgson fires Lealholm to home win against Moorsiders

Beckett League Division One champions Lealholm dug deep for a 1-0 home win against Kirkbymoorside Reserves on Saturday afternoon, Josh Hodgson netting the crucial goal.

The game saw defences well on top throughout, and the only goal of the game was scored by Hodgson in the 15th minute with a left-foot cross-shot which flew into the Moorsiders goal over their keeper.

The Lealholm keeper Tobi Fergus made two very good saves to keep the visitors out.

Man of the match for Lealholm was 17-year-old right-back Adam Bainbridge.

This win puts Lealholm 12 points clear of the chasing pack of five teams who have all played three games fewer than Lealholm, with the exception of Thornton-le-Dale who have also played the same number of game as the leaders.

Sleights recorded their fifth straight win of the season, triumphing 2-0 at Thornton-le-Dale, scoring a goal early in each half.

In the first half, skipper Charlie Smith scored his fourth goal in five games, while early in the second period Sleights doubled their lead with a goal scored by substitute Charlie Patterson - his fourth in the last three games.

The home side had some good chances, mainly in the first half but they failed to convert which proved costly in the end.

Left-back Ben Wilson was named man of the match for the victors.

Goldsborough United are now second in the table after a 4-2 home win against Scarborough Saturday League Division Two promotion rivals West Pier Reserves.

The hosts started strongly and great work by Ben Watson and Simon Taylor saw the latter score a quality lob from the side of the box.

Rich Tolliday fired in a leveller just before the interval, after the home keeper had tipped a shot onto the bar.

After the break, Goldsborough took the lead again through Dave Carmody, but within five minutes a great passing move saw Shaun Dolan make it 2-2.

On the hour mark, United regained the lead once more through man of the match Taylor, again with another sublime lob over the keeper. Welham’s superb 25-yard free-kick sealed the win for United.

Pier then went down to 10 men after an injury, having used all their subs, but they still threw everything at Goldsborough, who held on

Thornaby Dubliners went top of the North Riding Premier Division, but they had to battle for a dramatic draw with rivals Fishburn Park.

Liam Southall had put the Dubliners ahead but the Whitby side roared back with three goals before half-time.

Andrew Menzies and Alex McGovern were on target before Sam Richardson struck to make it 3-1.

The hosts laid siege after the interval, Tom Atkinson and Gary Mitchell eventually rescuing a point.

Whitby Fishermens claimed a 6-3 Division One success at Loftus FC.

Jake Faichney and James Armstrong bagged braces, with Karl Storr and Jord Purvis also on target.

Home skipper James Twaddle netted twice in reply, with Liam Johnson also notching.

In the North Riding County FA Cup, Staithes Athletic lost out 5-1 at home to Boro Rangers, with Ryan Thompson on target.