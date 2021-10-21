Hinderwell's Beth Mead 'in best form of her life' ahead of England double-header

Arsenal and England ace Beth Mead

The Arsenal forward, who was named as the WSL award-winner last week, will be hoping to impress for England in the games against Northern Ireland on Saturday evening and in Latvia on Tuesday.

The hot-shot, speaking to the Whitby Gazette, admitted that the new Arsenal recruits over the summer had helped her push on this season: "Of course the competitiveness at club is insane right now, we have world class players fighting for positions.

"But I’m thriving from it I thrive from competition and it pushes me to be better everyday."

When asked if she believed she was in the best form of her career, Mead, who has registered three goals and three assists for the Gunners this season, added: "I would say so, I’m feeling good on and off the pitch.

"I’m putting in the work, I’m enjoying my football. I wanted to prove a point and prove I deserve to be on international stage.

"With the two new managers at Arsenal and England it’s great to work with new people, they’ve give me new energy and I’m enjoying working with both at the moment."

Looking forward to the England matches, she said: "I am really excited for the games they should be good, but different, tests for us and we are building something special here.