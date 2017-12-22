Hinderwell hot-shot Mead settling into Gunners role

Hinderwell hot-shot Beth Mead is eyeing up international honours in 2018 after finding her feet at new club Arsenal.

Mead wrapped up a successful 2017 with a goal against her former club Sunderland as Arsenal won 3-1 to set up a Continental Cup semi-final clash against Reading early in 2018.

The striker is looking to continue her form in 2018 and win an England call-up.

She told the Whitby Gazette: “I made my move to a big club like Arsenal, I need to now try and establish myself here and aim for an England call-up.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone at England as of yet, it’s been a hectic time so I hope I can perform in the new year and catch the eye of the new manager.

“This year has seen some good things and some not so good, but I’m heading in the right direction.”

Mead believes that she’s improved since joining up with the Gunners.

She added: “I’ve improved a hell of a lot, physically and mentally.

“I’m playing with some of the best players from different countries everyday and that’s had a huge impact on me as I’m being pushed everyday.”

Mead admits it was a good feeling to score against her former club Sunderland, grabbing their third and final goal in a 3-1 win off the bench after racing through and firing in at the near post.

“It’s always nice to prove yourself against your old club and to come on off the bench and make an impact,” added Mead.

“I’m now looking forward to 2018.”

The striker says she’s loving life in the capital after her big move in the summer.

She said: “I love life down here. I’m a 20-minute ride on the train to central London, but I live in a place called St Albans which is lovely.”