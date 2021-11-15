Hansen and Whitehead score seven apiece as Newlands win 30-0

Zac Hansen scored seven for Newlands

Centre-back George Wilson fired in five goals for the visitors, Issy MacAuley added four goals, with Jack Hakings and right-back Liam Mintoft also scoring a hat-trick apiece.

The other scorers for Newlands were Tris Mustoe and keeper Tom Cammish, the latter scoring after coming out of goal.

Newlands boss was delighted with his side's performance, pushing on after leading 16-0 at the break, singling out MIntoft and left-winger Whitehead as the best players on the day.

The man of the match for Flyers was Daz Lang.

Lewis Wright's hat-trick steered Fylingdales to a 4-3 home win against Eastfield United.

Player-boss Mike Coates also scored for the village team, who were 3-0 up at the interval.

Luke Kirby scored twice in the second half as United battled their way back into the game, one of them coming from the penalty spot, Tommy Day scoring another, assisted by player-boss Chris Milburn.

Wright was named man of the match for 'Dales.

Milburn said: "The man of the match for United was Chris Mann for stepping up and going in goal whilst injured as out regular number one was available.

"We had a poor first half but were much better in the second and were unlucky not to level after rallying late on."

Trafalgar remain top of the table after their 5-0 home win against Roscoes Bar.

Mike Barker led the way for Traf with a hat-trick, Tom Greenwood and Josh Fergus also netting a goal apiece.

Player-boss Jamie Patterson said: "We were not at our best but still played good football in spells.

"Our man of the match was 18-year-old new signing Josh Petre, who played excellently in midfield."

Sean Rowley was man of the match for Roscoes.

Cayton Corinthians remain second after their 5-1 home success against a depleted Goal Sports.

Brad Atkinson scored his second hat-trick in as many games for the hosts, with Si Coupland also bagging a brace.

Josh Moon netted for Goal Sports.

Cayton boss Steven Frederiksen said: "Credit to Mr Plumpton's men with their tactics they frustrated us for the full 90.

"We always were in control of the possession but we really struggled today in the final third with poor crosses and decision making.

"Goal Sports' stand-in keeper helped keep the score down as well as some good defensive interceptions.

"Leeroy Donaldson, at centre-back was man of the match for Cayton with good performances from Aaron Armstrong and Jay Galinski, who also played in the back four."

Goal Sports chief Mark Plumpton said: "Six of our players failed to show up for the match and we had five or six 16/17-year-olds play 90 minutes today so I cannot fault them at all.