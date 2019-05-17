Hammer blow for Scarborough & District Saturday League as two clubs resign

The Lloyd Dowson Scarborough & District Saturday League have received a hammer blow after two clubs confirmed their resignations.

Top-flight Sherburn and Division Two outfit Goldsborough United have quit the league, with both set to join the Beckett Football League.

Sherburn are joining the Beckett League

Sherburn boss Andy Adamson confirmed his club's exit from the league.

He said: "It is with great regret that we have resigned from the Scarborough League.

"The first division is exceptionally competitive and sadly but understandably this has caused commitment levels to dwindle over the season.

"Regrettably my previous attempts at AGMs to create a more even league by limiting the number of players registered per club have fallen on deaf ears and lads aren’t prepared to turn up and lose every week.

"I’d like to thank John Orrah and the rest of the committee for all of their selfless hard work which has been very much appreciated at our club."

Lythe-based Goldsborough United, who finished sixth in Division Two this season, have cited the issues surrounding Reserve teams in the second division, fixture issues throughout the 2018/19 season and a potential promotion to the top flight as their reason for making the change to the Beckett League.

Player-boss Mike Dent said: "If we got promoted the top division is just to high a jump. We liked the competitive league we were in and just fancy a change and new challenge."

A Saturday League spokesman added: "The League are saddened to confirm the resignations of Sherburn FC and Goldsborough United FC.

"We are currently looking for new applications for the forthcoming season to which we have had enquiries.

"All applications are been taken up till the AGM on Monday June 24 with new applicants getting a 50% reduction in the league deposit and 20 signing on forms to help get them set up when voted in at the AGM."