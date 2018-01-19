Halley's last-gasp strike keeps Park title bid alive

Fishburn Park defeated Redcar Newmarket 1-0 in a hard-fought encounter to keep their outside hopes of lifting the North Riding Football League Premier Division title alive.

Youngster Callum Halley popped up with the winning goal late on to steer Andy Park’s side to a crucial victory.

Goalscorer Halley was Park’s man of the match in a gruelling, hard-fought encounter, while defender Andrew Menzies also stood out in defence for the victors.

Park are now eight points behind leaders Boro Rangers.

St Mary's 1947 returned to winning ways at Staithes Athletic with a 3-0 success on their travels.

Ryan Todd, Chris Peacock and Tom Gittens found the net.

Whitby Fishermens Society hit four at home to Stokesley Sports Club Reserves in Division One.

The Lythe-based hosts were 2-1 up at the break, thanks to Sam Dowey’s brace, with Connor Kavanagh striking for Sports Club, six minutes before half-time.

Second-half goals from Ian Smith and Dan Brown saw the Fishermen win out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Lealholm entertained Kirkbymoorside Reserves in the quarter-final in the Ryedale Hospital Cup and lost out 3-1.

Josh Butler fired the Moorsiders into a third-minute lead as Lealholm made a slow start to the game.

But three minutes before half-time Lealholm’s keeper and player/manager Tobi Fergus superbly saved a penalty.

In the second half Lealholm equalised after 54 minutes with a Brad Lewis penalty after Jamie Nicholson had been brought down.

The goal of the game was scored in the 66th minute when Butler’s second restored the lead for the Moorsiders.

Three minutes later he completed his hat-trick to put his team into the semi-final draw.

Lealholm had two goals disallowed for offside in the second half and a strong penalty appeal turned down.

Nobody shone for Lealholm as their lacklustre display saw them dumped out of the competition.

Sleights, another Beckett League side, fared better in cup action as they knocked Sherburn out of the FA Junior Cup.

The last of the third round games was played on Saturday with Sherburn at home to Sleights.

The visitors took a three-goal first-half lead thanks to an unstoppable 30-yard shot by Curtis Hurworth, a curling effort by Jack Henshaw, and on the stroke of half-time Luke Jackson scored his side’s third goal.

Five minutes into the second half Adam Spaven scored and after 65 minutes Kurtis Williamson grabbed a second to give Sherburn real hope of getting back into the game.

Sleights recovered and scored in the last minute through Henshaw to win the game with a two-goal margin and progress into the semi-final to end a very good game of football.

Man of the match was Zac Tennant, while Robbie Hurworth also impressed for the victors.

Callum Myers’ five-goal haul helped Scarborough & District Saturday League Division Two leaders Itis Itis Rovers canter to a 9-2 success at Fishburn Park Reserves.

Myers opened the scoring for the visitors at the Whitby-based club, with player-boss Mikey Barker and Sean Bloom also on target for Rovers.

Keeper-turned-poacher Myers smashed in another four goals as Itis Itis ran riot, and despite Paul Jobling pulling a couple of goals back for Park, a Barker brace late on completed his hat-trick and booked the points.

Jack Gale was named as Park’s star man.

Their player-boss Carl Oliver said: “I thought we matched them for about an hour and then we fell apart a bit.”

Fishburn will look to hit back from the loss when they travel to rock-bottom Old Victoria this weekend.

Oliver’s Park side sit sixth in the Division Two standings, with four wins, two draws and seven defeats from their 13 league outings to date.

Scalby strolled to a 7-1 home win against Goldsborough United to stay second in the Division Two table.

Lee Brennan scored the only goal for United before the interval.

Player-boss Mike Dent refused to select a man of the match after a poor display.

West Pier moved into the quarter-finals of the Kenward Cup with a 3-2 win at home to 10-man Fylingdales on Sunday morning.

Pier went in front early on through Danny Cooper’s finish, but Adam Crookes volleyed in from a corner to make it 1-1 at the break.

The hosts again took the lead, only for Fylingdales to fight back again and score a second when Harry Purves slammed in from the edge of the box.

Pier found the winner though and edged through to the last eight.