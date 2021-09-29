Goldsborough United stun Ryedale Sports

Whitby Fishermen's Society won 6-1

The crucial goal came in the second half, a free-kick out on the left was delivered perfectly by youngster George Sault, and sub Mike Brennan did brilliantly to glance his header into the far corner to give Goldsborough the lead.

United are at home to Norton United on Saturday.

Sleights returned to winning ways in Division One with a complete performance and 6-0 success at Sherburn.

Despite having most of the play, the visitors only led by a single goal at half-time. but they pushed on after the break and made crucial changes with three goals added in the closing two minutes.

Skipper Charlie Smith was at the heart of all Sleights’ best work, netting twice with Jacob Rigden also bagging a brace off the bench, to make it three goals in two games for the newcomer.

Liam Rissen scored his first goal for Sleights, with Will Cork-Dove netting the other.

Sleights defended well too with the returning Adam Entwistle picking up man of the match for his leadership at centre-half.

Sleights are at home to Thornton-le-Dale this Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen Society Reserves have arranged to switch their Division Two game against Thornton le Dale Reserves to a home fixture to tomorrow night to be played on Whitby Town’s Turnbull Ground.

The kick-off is 7.30pm so the Fishermen’s players can watch York City v Whitby Town on Saturday in the FA Cup, great news for the players of both teams to be playing at Town’s ground under floodlights.

Whitby Fishermen’s romped to a 6-1 victory at Loftus in NRFL Division 1 East.

Sporting their new kit the visitors came flying out of the blocks but couldn’t notch.

Just before half-time Fishermen’s broke the deadlock when the Loftus keeper fumbled a through-ball and Greg Peel nipped in to finish well,

Soon afterwards Peel cut inside from the right and curled one in the top corner.

After half-time the Whitby side quickly went 3-0 up with a quality touch and finish from man of the match Adam Warrilow.

He added to his tally five minutes later with a quality finish right in the top corner

Peel added two more to his tally, one a brilliant free-kick and the other tidy finish.

The Fishermen head to South Park Rangers in the NRCFA Challenge Cup on Saturday, while Lealholm host Spennithorne & Harmby.

Staithes Athletic drew 2-2 at home to Thirsk Falcons in the Premier Division, with Marcus Guest putting them 1-0 up and Jason Blackett earning a point on 66 minute.

Staithes head to Thornaby Dubliners on Saturday.