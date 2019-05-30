Foundation pitch in to boost Eskdale’s 3G bid

Eskdale School have been awarded a grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, to install a new floodlit 3G pitch.

The grant will enable key partner clubs Fishburn Park, Whitby Fishermens and Sleights to provide excellent training and match play opportunities and enable them to further develop players and coaches.

The pitch will also provide casual pay and play opportunities for local groups.

Other key areas of football development the pitch will focus on are inclusive opportunities, coach education and developing the female game.

The all-weather pitch will further enhance the school’s facilities and provide a community football hub, that will be complemented by two full size grass pitches and a 9v9 grass pitch.

Eskdale School and Scarborough Borough Council worked closely with the Football Foundation and the North Riding County FA to secure a £573,736 grant towards the project.

Matt Hewison, sports development manager from Scarborough Borough Council, said: “Everyone involved in the project is delighted by the news that the project has gained funding from the Premier League, The FA and Government through the Football Foundation.

“This facility will not only make such a huge difference to how football is delivered in the town, but also help community clubs attract and retain players and coaches.

“The pitch will also help us develop other formats of the game and attract new and returning participants to the sport.”

Paul Thorogood, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “Since 2000, the Football Foundation has awarded 261 grants worth £9.4m across North Yorkshire towards grassroots sports projects worth £18.3m and it is great to hear that Eskdale School will be the latest beneficiary.

“Funding from the Premier League, The FA and Government, delivered by the Foundation, will support the school in developing a brand new all-weather pitch for the local community.

“Made possible by investment from the Premier League, The FA and the Government, via Sport England, the Football Foundation is supporting the grassroots game by improving access to high-quality football facilities across the country.”