Former Scarborough Athletic defender Burgess joins Marske United

Kev Burgess has joined Marske United
Former Scarborough Athletic and Whitby Town defender Kev Burgess has joined Evo-Stik Division One East outfit Marske United.

The 31-year-old defender wasn't part of new Boro boss John Deacey's plans and left the Flamingo Land Stadium club earlier this month.

Burgess announced his move on Twitter last night: "After talking to several clubs finally! Delighted to sign for @MarskeUnitedFC everything pointed towards the club but most of all after speaking to the manager and chairman and seeing their passion ambition and vision for the club it was a no brainer bring on the challenge."

Burgess also joins former Whitby and Boro teammate Leon Scott at United, the midfielder having signed for Marske earlier this month.

