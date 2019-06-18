Former Scarborough Athletic defender Burgess joins Marske United

Former Scarborough Athletic and Whitby Town defender Kev Burgess has joined Evo-Stik Division One East outfit Marske United.

The 31-year-old defender wasn't part of new Boro boss John Deacey's plans and left the Flamingo Land Stadium club earlier this month.

Burgess announced his move on Twitter last night: "After talking to several clubs finally! Delighted to sign for @MarskeUnitedFC everything pointed towards the club but most of all after speaking to the manager and chairman and seeing their passion ambition and vision for the club it was a no brainer bring on the challenge."

Burgess also joins former Whitby and Boro teammate Leon Scott at United, the midfielder having signed for Marske earlier this month.

http://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/burgess-shock-at-exit-from-scarborough-athletic-1-9807199

