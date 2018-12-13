Forest Green Rovers boss Cooper delighted as Junior joins League Two club

Forest Green Rovers boss Mark Cooper has revealed his delight at landing Whitby Town striker Junior Mondal.

Mondal has signed for the League Two club for an undisclosed fee and has penned an 18-month contract.

Cooper said: “He’s lightening quick and although he’s probably not one that is ready to go and start a game in the first team, he’ll add to an excellent, young group of players.

“It’s so important for these young players to get out and play men’s football to realise what three points means on a Saturday.

"Junior’s done that, he went to a really tough northern league and he’ll have been kicked from pillar to post and smashed all round the pitch. That will have really toughened him up.

“Whitby understood that he would join them, but always with the mind for him to move up into the Football League and the club have been brilliant in the way that they’ve dealt with both Forest Green, the player and his advisors.”

Mondal will wear the number 25 shirt at Forest Green Rovers.