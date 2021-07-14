Footballers to pay tribute to former Scarborough Sunday League secretary Tony Walker in memorial game
Former teammates and friends of Tony Walker are staging a football game in tribute to the ex-Scarborough Sunday League secretary, who sadly passed away last week.
As well as his Sunday League role, Tony also managed and played for a number of local teams, including Tap & Spile and Eastfield FC.
The match will be played at Ayton Sports Association on Sunday July 25, 10.30am kick-off, with a raffle and football cards being sold in the clubhouse after the match to raise further funds on top of subs paid by each player.
Proceeds from the game will help Tony’s family with costs towards his funeral, anyone wanting to donate can do so on the gofundme page named In Memory of Tony Walker.
Anyone wanting to donate to the fund can follow this link https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-tony-walker?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer