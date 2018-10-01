FOOTBALL / Staithes seal St Mary's success

Connor Hood hammered in a superb brace to guide Staithes Athletic to a 3-0 home win against St Mary’s 1947 in the North Riding Football League Premier Division.

Athletic enjoyed a comfortable win at Seaton Crescent, Hood and Morgan Corner sent them in 2-0 up at half-time, with Hood’s second wrapping things up for the home side after the interval.

The home side’s win took them out of the bottom two in the division and onto seven points after nine league games.

In the same division, Fishburn Park’s improved run continued with a hard-fought win at Redcar Town on an eventful if low-scoring Friday night’s action.

Fishburn created chances following a tight first half and took the lead through Callum Halley’s strike on the hour.

Andy Park and Mark Waterfield’s men then held out for a victory that takes them up to sixth spot.

In the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup, Heslerton entertained Whitby Fishermen with the visitors worthy 5-1 winners.

The Fishermen’s goals were scored by James Armstrong (2), Jake Faichney (2) and Callum Dale.

Faichney was man of the match.

Beckett League first division leaders Lealholm progressed after beating Thornton-le-Dale.

Dale made the perfect start when keeper Mathew Todd scored from his own goal area after just four minutes as his clearance deceived the home keeper Tobi Fergus and bounced over him.

Three minutes later Josh Hodgson equalised for the home side.

In the 18th minute Lealholm took the lead with a superb free-kick taken by Loui Fergus.

Lealholm started the second half well and they doubled their lead after 47 minutes with a Hodgson half-volley.

Dale hit back with a Harry Kenworthy goal scored after 70 minutes, but Lealholm’s two-goal advantage was restored five minutes later with a Arron Leeman goal after good work by Mark McCarthy.

Leeman and Andy Raw were the Tigers’ star men.

Sleights beat Ryedale Sports Club in what turned out to be a very good close game which in the end could have gone either way.

Half-time arrived with the score goalless, despite Ryedale having the better chances.

The second half saw Ryedale take the lead after 65 minutes, a superb move was rounded off by John Ellis.

Sleights battled back and equalised with a Charlie Paterson left-foot strike in the 75th minute, and the same man then scored a second with his right foot five minutes later to put Sleights ahead.

Man of the match Paterson then completed the perfect hat-trick of the season with a header five minutes from time to round off Sleights’ win.

Fishburn Park Reserves lost 4-2 against Sinnington.

Park’s goals came from Fin Morris and their man of the match Jason Jeffrey.

Goldsborough United won 5-4 against Eastfield Town in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

Lee Brennan bagged a brace for Mike Dent’s United, whose other goals came from Dan Chapman, Ben Watson and Jonathan Morrison.

Dec Smith was the man of the match for the victors.

Fylingdales suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat at Cask in Division One of the Scarborough & District Sunday League.