FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Faichney strikes late to deny Staithes derby success

A thrilling derby in the North Riding Football League Premier Division ended with third-placed Fishburn Park grabbing a last-gasp equaliser at local rivals Staithes Athletic in a 4-4 draw.

Sam Richardson gave Park the lead on 12 minutes, after a defensive error, but Lewis Calvert equalised within five minutes for Athletic.

Joe Crowther restored the Whitby’s lead, just before the half hour, only for a James Armstrong header moments later to make it 2-2.

A well-taken solo goal from Carl Flatters gave Staithes the lead for the first time at 3-2 going into half-time.

Armstrong and Fishburn’s Callum Halley then clashed early in the second half and both received red cards.

Jake Faichney equalised for Park, with 20 minutes left.

However, within minutes, Jake Thompson restored Staithes’ advantage to 4-3.

The villagers had chances to kill it off but there was a sting in the tail after a long period of added time ended with Faichney making it 4-4.

Staithes’ Ryan Thompson saw red in the aftermath.

In Division One, Whitby Fishermens’ game at Middlesbrough & Teesside Sports Academy was called off.

Lealholm entertained Thornton-le-Dale in the Beckett League Premier Division and emerged 2-1 winners after a good game.

After four minutes Sam Russell hit the crossbar for Lealholm before Dale’s Dave Riley pulled a hamstring and had to go off, leaving his team down to 10 men.

Lealholm took the lead after 17 minutes when a Brad Lewis cross was converted by Jaime Nicholson.

After half-time Dale were back to 11 men but Lealholm doubled their lead after 47 minutes when Mark McCarthy set up Nicholson to score his second goal of the game.

Three minutes later McCarthy was sent off by referee Colin Ward after kicking out at the Dale keeper Rory Lancaster.

Minutes later Nicholson hit the crossbar denying him his hat-trick.

With 85 minutes on the clock Dale scored with a superb goal from Dan Russell to set up a very tense last few minutes, but Lealholm held firm to take the three points.

Man of the match for Lealholm was Nicholson.

Sleights hammered Aislaby United 11-0 in Division One.

Ed Turner and Sam Leadley’s men enjoyed a comfortable victory over bottom club United.

Following up from their 14-1 win over the same opposition earlier this season, Sleights hit double figures as their promotion challenge continues.

Skipper Charlie Smith smashed in a hat-trick, with Will Cork-Dove and leading scorer Jack Henshaw firing a brace apiece.

Sleights had four by half-time, with Chris Warrior, James Fawcett, Ben Wilson and Theo Clarke also finding the net.

Star men were Chris Hurworth and Cork-Dove.

Sleights will look to close the gap on second-placed rivals Slingsby on Saturday.

The villagers have lost just once in their maiden Beckett League season and that was at Slingsby, so revenge is firmly on their minds when their rivals arrive at Caedmon College this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

Co-Operative Whitby are Saturday’s matchball sponsors.

Sleights will host a raffle and race night on Friday March 2 at the Plough on Coach Road.

To help raise funds ahead of their proposed return to playing in Sleights, people are urged to sponsor a horse or race and bet on the outcome.

Cayton battled back from a goal down to win 4-1 at Fishburn Park Reserves in Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

Ardalan Ameen scored for Fishburn, but Jake Sands headed in Harry Sleep’s cross to level the scores heading into the break.

Sands then tapped in to hand Cayton the lead after half-time, before Luke Foster and Tyler Hanlon wrapped up the scoring.

Cayton’s player-boss Shaun Rennison was his side’s man of the match after a rare outing in goal, while Dan Smith was the pick of the Park players.

Goldsborough were scheduled to host rock-bottom Old Victoria, but their visitors failed to raise a side for the fixture.

It was a morning to forget for Fylingdales in Division One of the Scarborough & District Sunday League.

Jamie Wassall’s side lost 17-0 to Trafalgar.