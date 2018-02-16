FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Clacherty and Fergus strike as Lealholm edge feisty clash with Kirkdale

Fourth-placed Kirkdale United suffered a 2-0 defeat from a feisty encounter at Lealholm in the Beckett League Premier Division.

Kirkdale never really got into the game at Lealholm, who had Kyle Clacherty making his first appearance of the season.

Lealholm took the lead after 37 minutes when Sam Russell’s effort was partially saved by the Kirkdale keeper and the ball fell to Clacherty to fire in the opener.

In the second half Lealholm had two excellent Mark McCarthy free-kicks which went close before Soni Fergus smashed in a 35-yard shot in the 73rd minute to double his side’s lead.

In the closing minutes Lealholm were denied a certain penalty when Josh Hodgson was brought down, but the referee waved away the hosts’ protests.

Man of the match was Clacherty.

Sleights’ Division One game against Thornton Dale Reserves was postponed due to waterlogged pitch.

Redcar Town and Fishburn Park continued their North Riding Football League Premier Division title challenges with victories on Saturday.

Fishburn remain in the hunt in third spot as they secured a dramatic 4-3 victory at BEADS.

Callum Halley’s fifth-minute opener put Park ahead early on before Charlie Teasdale struck twice for the home side with Lee Mahon also on target.

However the Whitby outfit replied through Alex McGovern on the stroke of half-time and second half goals from Jake Faichney and joint player-manager Mark Waterfield ensured victory for the men in green.

The day’s other NRFL Premier Division clash saw Grangetown Boys Club leapfrog rivals Thornaby Dubliners and keep the pressure on opponents Staithes Athletic after a hard-fought 2-1 success.

Dean Jones and Lee Dooley did the business for the Boys Club, with Carl Flatters on target for Staithes.

In Division One, Whitby Fishermens’ game at Redcar Athletic Reserves was postponed.

Fishburn Park Reserves and Goldsborough United’s games were called off in the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

Fylingdales eased to a 7-1 home win against Roscoes Bar in their Senior Cup clash.

Si Forde, Jake Faichney and Adam Crookes all scored a brace apiece, with a clever lobbed shot from Chris Shrimpton completing the scoring for the hosts.

Lee Sutton scored a late consolation for Roscoes.

Forde was named as man of the match for the home side for his two goals and tireless workrate up front.